Parikiaki is pleased to announce that Christos Menidiatis will be performing live at our dinner & dance on Saturday 15 October 2022, at the newly refurbished main hall of the Cypriot Centre, Earlham Grove, N22 5HJ.

Christos is the son of the legendary laiko singer Mihalis Menidiatis. He began singing and recording songs in the late 90’s, under his real surname, Kalogranis.

The talented artist released his first single Gia Mena in 2004.

A year later, he released his debut album Sta Asteria Kano Mia Efhi, which became highly successful; it featured the singles Enikiazete, Oi Kiriakes, Mono Ta Matia Sou and Posa Parapano.

In 2007, Menidiatis released Vima Vima, which included the popular tracks I Kalyteri Fili, Ftaine Ta Glika Sou Matia, Tha Vro Tin Akri Mou and Katse Fronima.

The singer went on to release a live album and more hit singles including favourites Adinamia Mou, Hamos Tha Gini, Ta Kleidia, Ta Kala Paidia, Se Perimena and Kaigomai.

He has also collaborated with other Greek artists such as Master Tempo and Kings.

2019 saw the release of the popular single Stin Avli Tis, followed by Erotevmenos Mazi Sou, with lyrics by Petros Iacovides, which hit the airwaves earlier this year.

Don’t miss a great night out with Christos Menidiatis and his unique voice.

For tickets and further information, please call 020 8342 5853.