Parikiaki is pleased to announce that Christos Menidiatis will be performing live at our dinner & dance on Saturday 15 October 2022, at the newly refurbished main hall of the Cypriot Centre, Earlham Grove, N22 5HJ.

Christos is the son of the legendary laiko singer Mihalis Menidiatis. He began singing and recording songs in the late 90’s, under his real surname, Kalogranis.

The talented artist released his first single Gia Mena in 2004.

A year later, he released his debut album Sta Asteria Kano Mia Efhi, which became highly successful; it featured the singles Enikiazete, Oi Kiriakes, Mono Ta Matia Sou and Posa Parapano.

In 2007, Menidiatis released Vima Vima, which included the popular tracks I Kalyteri Fili, Ftaine Ta Glika Sou Matia, Tha Vro Tin Akri Mou and Katse Fronima.

The singer went on to release a live album and more hit singles including favourites Adinamia Mou, Hamos Tha Gini, Ta Kleidia, Ta Kala Paidia, Se Perimena and Kaigomai.

He has also collaborated with other Greek artists such as Master Tempo and Kings.

2019 saw the release of the popular single Stin Avli Tis, followed by Erotevmenos Mazi Sou, with lyrics by Petros Iacovides, which hit the airwaves earlier this year.

Don’t miss a great night out with Christos Menidiatis and his unique voice.

Christos Menidiatis

Dinner & Dance 15 October 2022

MENU

Mini Meze with dips

served with fresh Bread

Tahini,Tzatziki,Tarama

Appetisers

Olives

Potato Salad

Cyprus Loucanica (sausage in wine)

& Mushrooms

Main Course

Kleftico (Lamb) Served with Cyprus Roast Potatoes

& Pourgouri

(Chicken option available)

Full seasonal mixed salad

Desserts

Loukoumades

Fresh Fruit platters

Fresh Vegetable platters

Cheesy nibbles

Drinks

2 bottles of Cypriot wine (W&R) per table 10

Water

Soft Drinks

• Vegetarian Dishes are available on request

ALL INCLUDED IN THE PRICE (£90 – £100}

Dinner to be served at 7.30pm.

For tickets and further information, please call 020 8342 5853, 07487 584 770 or email:[email protected]