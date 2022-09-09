As the nation mourns the loss of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, there are several opportunities for members of the public to pay their respects.

A book of condolence has been opened at the Huntingdon Suite, Bishops’ College, Churchgate, Cheshunt at the following times:

Monday – Friday, 8-10am and 4-8pm

Saturday and Sunday, 9-11am and 2-5pm

Books are also available in each of the Borough’s libraries. Library opening times can be found on Hertfordshire County Council’s website www.hertfordshire.gov.uk.

Online books of condolence are available on the Royal website (www.royal.uk) and the Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire’s website (lord-lieutenant-herts.org.uk/remembrance).

Residents of the Borough can also lay floral tributes at four dedicated locations across Broxbourne. These are:

The Council Offices, Bishops’ College, Churchgate

Cedars Park, Waltham Cross

Jubilee Gardens, Hoddesdon

Barclay Park, Hoddesdon

For more information, including a map of floral tribute locations, visit www.broxbourne.gov.uk/HerMajestyTheQueen.

“It is with deep sadness that we mourn the loss of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of all the residents of the Borough of Broxbourne, its councillors and staff, I would like to offer my sincere condolences to His Majesty The King and the Royal Family on her passing.

“The Queen was the country’s longest serving Monarch in history and worked with 15 Prime Ministers during her reign. On her 21st birthday, she declared that she would devote her life to public service, and she did so with grace, dignity and integrity.

“During the second World War, as a young princess, the Queen joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service and trained as a mechanic, making her the first female member of the Royal family to be on active duty in the British Armed Forces. She was patron or president to more than 600 charities, military associations, professional bodies and organisations, representing each one wholeheartedly.

“Her Majesty was known for her sense of humour and dry wit, and was often heard making fun of herself and her position. Her love of horseracing is well known and she was at her most relaxed when cheering on her favourite horse.

“Her Majesty was a great example to us all, and we are thankful for her years of service, hard work and dedication to our country.

“The Union Flag at the Council offices will be flown at half mast, until the day after Her Majesty’s funeral.”