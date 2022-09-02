Giorgio Locatelli ‘Made in Italy’

8 & 9 September, Ristorante Locatelli

Italian food lovers will rejoice, as Celebrity Chef Giorgio Locatelli is coming to his namesake restaurant, Ristorante Locatelli at the AMARA for two spectacular nights, offering guests the unique opportunity to indulge in refined Italian cuisine and signature cocktails like ‘Rosa’ and ‘Giorgio’.

The special menu ‘Made in Italy’ includes a plethora of delights, from crispy Cannoli di verdure and calamaro alla griglia with rocket and chili to start, followed by delicious homemade tagliolini with black truffle, pan-fried sea bream and beef fillet with wild mushrooms as Secondi, and “Cannoli della Locanda” with ricotta mousse pistachio ice cream to round off this divine dinner. As you dig into your delicious meal, you will be serenaded by the sweet sounds of Magio Duo.

Meet celebrity Chef Giorgio Locatelli in person, by making your reservation on 2544 2222 or via [email protected]

During dinner, Giorgio will sign his books. Make sure you get yours.

Set menu starts from 19:00hrs

Last food order 22:45hrs

See the full menu ‘Made in Italy’ here

Packages including accommodation are available. Please contact our Reservations Department here