Residents, local businesses and organisations are invited to join the new Broxbourne Citizens’ panel

The Council is recruiting people who are willing to give their views about Council services and local initiatives and to act as a ‘critical friend’ on policy and decision making, which will help the Council to understand local priorities.

The Panel is open to any resident living in the Borough of Broxbourne who is aged over 16, and to any Broxbourne-based business or organisation.

Signing up is easy. Those interested in taking part can visit www.broxbourne.gov.uk/citizenspanel. The information collected will be used to select individuals or businesses to consult with, and to analyse differences in responses.

All data captured will be kept confidential and will not be used for any other purpose.

Members of the public that do not have access to the internet can contact the Council’s helpline on 01992 785577 to speak to a customer services agent who can complete the form on their behalf.