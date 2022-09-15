A Service of Remembrance for Her Majesty The Queen will take place at St Mary’s Church, Cheshunt, on Sunday 18 September at 7.15pm. This will be followed by a one minute’s silence for the National Moment of Reflection at 8pm.
All are welcome to attend.
