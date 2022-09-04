A 22-year-old British man appeared before a prosecutor in Greece on Saturday, after his flight covering the route from London to Paphos was diverted to Thessaloniki.

The man is facing a series of charges, including a felony charge of endangering transportation and passenger and crew safety.

Authorities said that the EasyJet flight diversion was caused by the accused man’s ‘unruly’ behaviour, alleging that several empty alcohol bottles had been found on his passenger seat.

The 22-year-old man is currently in detention with an appearance before the examining magistrate expected on Monday.

The incident comes just a couple of weeks after another British man was escorted away by police at the Greek airport of Zakynthos after jumping on an unattended airport loudspeaker and making repeated false flight delay announcements as a prank.