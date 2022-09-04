Following quick work by officers, a teenage boy has been charged after a knife was spotted in The Galleria.

The 16 year old boy, from Hatfield, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Saturday (27 August) and charged with possession of a knife.

Police were called by The Galleria security team at around 2.30pm on Thursday (25 August) after shoppers had said they had seen somebody with a knife.

Officers immediately attended the scene and a thorough search was carried out. The suspect remained outstanding and an investigation was launched, aided by CCTV from The Galleria.

Sergeant Alex Smedley, from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “I hope that this news provides reassurance to the public that we take reports of knife crime extremely seriously. I would also like to thank The Galleria for their cooperation and support on this investigation. Our team remains committed to tackling knife crime and if you have any concerns that someone you know is carrying a knife, I urge you to report it to us. If you would prefer to stay anonymous you can also contact the charity Crimestoppers which is independent from the police.”

The 16 year old boy has been bailed and will appear at St Albans Youth Court on Wednesday (7 September).

