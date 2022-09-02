Haringey’s first low-traffic neighbourhood (LTN) has come under fire for causing access problems and delays.

Designed to curb ‘rat-running’ traffic and encourage walking and cycling, the LTN was launched by Haringey Council on 15th August. It uses ten traffic filters – eight enforcement cameras and two physical barriers – to stop motor vehicles cutting through residential streets. According to the council, it will create a “safer, cleaner and quieter neighbourhood.”

The Bounds Green LTN is split into three distinct sections, which are then further divided into areas that in most cases can only be accessed from one of the adjoining main roads. Residents and businesses can still reach their properties, but some have had to change their usual routes.

In last week’s edition of Parikiaki, we reported that the new arrangements have caused the disapproving reaction of hundreds of drivers who use these roads, and in particular many of our compatriots who commute, almost on a daily basis, to and from the Cypriot Community Centre. It has also been noted that the only change this measure has achieved so far is to divert traffic back to the main peripheral avenues such as Green Lanes and Bounds Green, resulting in even greater traffic congestion.

There was gloom and anger among many businesses in the area.

Christina Kalou, Day Service Manager for the elderly and disabled at the Cypriot Community Centre, told Parikiaki: “Many of the elderly people who come to the Community Centre live in the areas that have been significantly affected by the measure. Most of the elderly suffer from dementia or are confined to wheelchairs. For these people, our centre is their only outlet. People with these kinds of problems cannot be on buses for long periods of time. Unfortunately, because of these arrangements, a lot of time has been added to the bus driver’s journey, who has to pick them up at the entrance of their home and bring them back.”

Chris Stylianou, the Community Centre’s bus driver added: “The restrictions imposed have greatly affected the transportation of the elderly. I now have to drive inside certain streets, come back out of them again, and be forced to travel a far longer distance on peripheral roads in order to reach the point from which we will pick up the elderly. If it is very hot, the situation becomes even more stressful and difficult for the people on the bus. These transit bans have added about half an hour extra to my journey. Passengers are wondering why it is taking so long to get home. Try explaining to someone with dementia why there is such a delay; they won’t understand. And that’s not all – the measure has resulted in a huge increase in traffic on the highways.”

Our compatriot Prokopis Demetriou, has also been greatly affected by these regulations, told us: “The measure was supposedly implemented to improve environmental issues, but the result is far worse. Drivers are now forced to take detours, to travel even greater distances using main roads and creating more traffic congestion and environmental pollution. So why have these bans been imposed? Considering that we pay road tax, we should be allowed to have access to all the roads. The problem is even greater for people like me who have disabilities. Can someone please explain if there are exemptions for disabled people. I demand answers!”

Similar problems are faced by the meal delivery service provided by the Cypriot Community Centre. The driver who transports and delivers meals is forced to park the bus much further away from the delivery point, and has to walk to each home, resulting in excessive delays in delivery of meals to people, many of which are bedridden and vulnerable. An application for an exemption from LTN Haringey has been submitted, but they have yet to receive a response.

Parikiaki contacted the Leader of Haringey Council, Peray Ahmet, who is of Cypriot-origin. In a written statement to our newspaper she wrote: “There’s been a huge rise in traffic over the last decade, most of it impacting on local roads due to the use of satnavs. We’re introducing the new trial low traffic neighbourhoods to tackle these increases and to make our streets much more liveable, safer and pollution-free for our residents, children and families. “We know that supporting local businesses is critical as we emerge from the pandemic. People who walk, cycle or use public transport tend to make more trips to the high street which can lead to increased spend. They also tend to shop more locally, which supports local businesses. The Saturday market on Myddleton Road is evidence of how we can work together to create a vibrant high street when people are encouraged to walk and cycle to their local shops.”

However, Ms Ahmet left open the possibility of overturning the implementation of this measure. She wrote: “We will continue to listen carefully to feedback from residents and business owners. All the schemes are being carefully monitored and we’re not afraid to make changes if the evidence shows its needed and there are solutions we can implement.”

The LTN will run for a trial period of up to 18 months before a decision is made on its future.