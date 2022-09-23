On Tuesday 20 September 2022, His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis performed the Blessing for the New Academic Year of our Byzantine Music School. His Excellency Mr. Odysseas Odysseos General Consul of the Republic of Cyprus, Dr. Eirini Veroni Head of Education Office at the Embassy of Greece and Mr. Peter Demetriou, President of the School’s Committee were invited to speak.

The Director of the School, Protopresbyter Fr. Joseph Paliouras gave a warm welcome to all teachers and students for the 37th year of our School (founded in 1986). Fr. Joseph announced that the number of students is growing every year (around 70 students now) and that after the online lessons we had during the pandemic, the School now fully returns to normal with lessons, the School Choir, offering Byzantine and European Music. The School’s headquarter is in London, Wood Green (within the communities of Panagia and St Barnabas) and has satellite branches around the country (Birmingham, Mansfield, Manchester, Cambridge etc). Fr. Joseph expressed his gratitude to His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain and the Archdiocese as the school has its own office.

The School Committee offered a small reception at St Barnabas Hall after the Blessing that took place at Panagia church.



Photo courtesy: Alexios Gennaris