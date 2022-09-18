Blessing of the new school year at St Demetrios Greek School

The new school year officially began on Saturday 17th September 2022 at St Demetrios Greek School in Edmonton with a traditional Agiasmos, led by The Very Revd Archimandrite Dr Nikodemos Anagnostopoulos and Father John Hookway. Students from the school were accompanied by their class teachers and followed the service attentively and were blessed with the holy water.

The school celebrated amazing GCSE and A Level results for its students in the summer exams and continues to build on this success with its ambitious and forward thinking PTA who are actively involved in providing students with opportunities to develop and engage with cultural traditions and experiences.

St Demetrios Greek School operates every Saturday from 9:30am-1:30pm and every Tuesday from 5:00-8:00pm for children aged 4-18, with fully trained teaching staff with QTS and DBS clearance. For more information contact the headteacher Mrs Stavroula Prodromou via email [email protected] or follow us on Facebook @St Demetrios Greek school or Instagram @st_dgs

