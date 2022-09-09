The London Borough of Barnet has put out the following statement following the death today, September 8 2022, of Her Majesty The Queen.

The Worshipful Mayor of Barnet, Councillor Alison Moore, said: “It is with the deepest sadness that we learnt today of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. We share in the profound grief felt across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the entire world.

“Her extraordinary 70-year reign, the longest of any British monarch, was characterised by her unwavering commitment to a life of service and therefore Her Majesty has fully deserved a very special and unique place in all our lives.

“As a mark of respect, we will be flying the Union flag at half-mast with immediate effect at Hendon Town Hall and in Colindale. A book of condolence will be opened in Barnet to give people the opportunity to express their sympathies.

“I will write to Buckingham Palace to convey sincere condolences to the Royal family on behalf of all the residents of Barnet.”.

A book of condolence is open at Hendon Town Hall so that people can pay their respects. This will be open from Friday 9 September and will continue to be open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday. It will remain open until 5pm the day after the funeral.

As well as the book of condolence available at the Town Hall there is an e-condolence book if people wish to sign they can visit https://www.royal.uk/ External link.

Members of the public can now lay flowers and other appropriate memorials on the grassed area in front of Hendon Town Hall. In the likely event of space becoming limited, tributes will be moved overnight to the main entrance outside Hendon Park, Queens Road, Hendon, NW4 2TJ.

Please continue to check our website and social media channels for updates.

H.M. The Queen and Barnet

(Copyright MH Russell DL, Royal Associations with what has become the London Borough of Barnet)

1937: As the Princess Royal, HRH Princess Elizabeth visits the Victoria Hospital Barnet

1945: Three Dakota aircraft bearing Their Majesties The King and Queen, Princess Elizabeth and a press entourage, leave RAF Hendon for RAF Long Kesh for the first Royal visit by air to Northern Ireland

Their Royal Highnesses, The Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret Rose, visit Abbey Folk Park, New Barnet

1948: As the Princess Royal, HRH Princess Elizabeth, when pregnant with Prince Charles, visits the Drapers Cottages, Mill Hill

1952: H.M. The Queen opens Halliwick Hospital, Friern Barnet

1957: H.M. The Queen plants a cedar tree to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the foundation of Mill Hill School

1957: H.M. The Queen visits Queen Elizabeth’s School for Girls, Barnet, the first visit of this monarch to a state school.

1972: H.M. The Queen and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh attend final performance of the ‘Gang Show’ with the Boy Scouts at the Odeon, Temple Fortune

1972: H.M. The Queen formally opens the RAF Museum, Hendon

1974: H.M. The Queen opens the Peel Centre, Hendon Police College

1977: Royal review of the Police takes place at Hendon Police College as part of Her Majesty’s Silver Jubilee

1982: H.M. The Queen, as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Engineers, spends the day at Inglis Barracks visiting Home Postal Depot, Royal Engineers (BFPO), and unveils a commemorative statue called ‘Letter from Home’ to mark the centenary of BFPO

1985: H.M. The Queen opens the Central Public Health Laboratory in Colindale

1992: H.M. The Queen opens the North London Hospice, Holden Road, North Finchley, and unveils a plaque

2001: H.M. The Queen lays a wreath to inaugurate the Metropolitan Police Memorial in the grounds of the Metropolitan Police Training Establishment, Peel Centre, Colindale

2002: Golden Jubilee North London celebration is held at Copthall Stadium, Mill Hill. H.M. The Queen and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh review North London activities

2005: H.M. The Queen visits the emergency call centre at Hendon Police Peel Centre after the Asian tsunami disaster

2012: Procession of H.M. The Queen and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh through Edgware on Her Majesty’s North London Diamond Jubilee procession.