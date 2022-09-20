Dean Brennan’s Barnet team travelled to Solihull Moors on a sunny, yet chilly Saturday afternoon in September.

Before kick-off, a minute of silence was observed to commemorate the passing of her Majesty The Queen.

Solihull had an early chance. A ball from the right was whipped in and cut out the entire Barnet defence. Solihull found themselves in a superb position and managed to hit a volley at goal from the back stick. Walker made a good stop with his feet.

The Bees were able to break from this and go straight up the other end to take the lead in just the 3rdminute. Solihull failed to deal with the Barnet pressure and a low ball was crossed in from the left. Ryan De Havilland was there in the middle to poke it home.

Just 4 minutes later, Barnet had another incredible chance. Shields received a great through pass and shot from the left-hand side on the edge of the box. His floated shot whispered over the crossbar with the keeper stranded.

In the 9th minute, Solihull went close. Collinge and a Solihull striker bother were chasing the ball towards the Barnet goal. Danny Collinge appeared to be fouled, leaving Dean Brennan apoplectic on the touchline. Play was waved on, leaving a 1on1 that forced Walker into making a brilliant save to tip it around the post.

Laurie Walker was forced into making another great save in the 20th minute. Solihull were able to break down the Barnet defence and had a volleyed attempt from just inside the box. Our No.1 made a save down to his left. This save was only bettered by Walker 8 minutes later. He was able to tip a ball onto the post. It looked like it was headed in, and the stadium began to celebrate. Somehow the ball span out and was eventually cleared. A contender for save of the season for sure!

Solihull scored from a penalty in the 31st minute. Michael Phillips fouled a Solihull player and they converted to make it 1-1.

Barnet had the next chance of the half as Moussa Diarra has a header at the back post from a free kick that was whipped in. Frustratingly he was only able to head it downwards and watched as the ball bounced over the bar.

The final chance of the half came with just 1 minute to go. A free kick from deep was hit into the box. Shields was able to head it down to Collinge. Danny Collinge was only able to hit it into the side-netting. The teams went in 1-1 at the break.

The second half began with a flurry of excellent chances for Barnet. In the 53rd minute, there was an amazing 30 seconds of play. Kabamba met a cross at the front post and shot. He was unable to score after hitting it straight at the keeper. Gorman then darted in for the rebound, but saw his attempt palmed away for a corner. From the resulting corner, there was a huge penalty shout as Collinge went down under pressure from the Solihull defender.

Barnet had another opportunity to take the lead shortly after. Kabamba and the Solihull keeper both went up for the ball. Kabamba was able to wrestle it free. Unfortunately for him, he was unable to finish it and saw it out for a corner.

Dean Brennan made a double chance in the 67th minute. Shields and Phillips were replaced by Armstrong and Kanu. Kanu is called straight into action. Kabamba executed a brilliant bit of hold up play and then hit a terrific through ball to Kanu who then shot from an angle. His attempt was saved.

In the 79th minute, Barnet received a penalty. Idris Kanu was fouled in the box by the opposing keeper. Dale Gorman stepped up and saw his penalty saved. The score remained 1-1.

In the remaining minutes, both sides battled out for possession and chances. It remained 1-1. A well-earned point for Dean Brennan’s side.

Starting XI: 1. Laurie Walker; 4. Danny Collinge; 6. Jerome Okimo; 8. Dale Gorman; 9. Nicke Kabamba; 14. Harry Pritchard; 21. Ben Wynter; 27. Moussa Diarra; 32. Sean Shields (69’ 11. Idris Kanu) (’85 7. Rob Hall); 33. Ryan De Havilland; 44. Michael Phillips (67’ 5. Marvin Armstrong).

Unused Substitutes: 12. James Callan; 7. 18. Connor Smith.

Attendance: 1407 (115 away)