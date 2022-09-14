Hendon Town Hall

Following the announcement of the bank holiday to fall on Monday 19 September, there will be a number of changes to council services including schools, libraries, bin collections and the council’s contact centre. Funerals will proceed as normal and death registrations External link can be facilitated via 020 8359 2000, between 9 – 11, if you require urgent same-day burial or cremation.

For details, please see below:

All schools and education settings will be closed

All libraries will be closed

All Better GLL leisure centres will be closed

The council can be contacted for emergencies only – telephone: 020 8359 2000

Black refuse bin collections scheduled for Monday 19 September will now take place on Sunday 18 September. Any outstanding recycling collections will be completed throughout the week, please leave any unemptied blue recycling bins at the boundary of your property for collection. Updates here: www.barnet.gov.uk/bincollectionupdates External link

