Barnet Council has launched a consultation on the A1000 cycle lane which includes a series of workshops and focus groups involving local residents and businesses.

In late 2020 as part of a Government and Transport for London (TfL) funded response to Covid-19 impacts on public transport, the council installed the cycle lane from just south of North Finchley Town Centre to the borough boundary with Haringey.

This consultation will help decide if the cycle lane should be made permanent, altered, or removed and help inform how the council reaches its transport, sustainability and environmental targets.

Cllr Alan Schneiderman, Barnet Environment and Climate Change Committee Chair, said:

“We have listened to the concerns of local residents and businesses about the A1000 cycle lane, and it’s important we get any future scheme right.

“We want to encourage cycling and make it safer to help people live healthier lives and make Barnet a greener borough with cleaner air for everyone to enjoy.

“To do this we must engage with people who live and work in Barnet, which is part of why we are launching this consultation.

“With workshops and resident input, I believe we will come up with the best solution and hopefully some helpful ideas for the borough going forward.”

Central Government has also recommended that all experimental Covid-19 related transport schemes have thorough consultations prior to making a final decision and that these consultation activities are conducted by an independent provider to ensure impartiality.

As such, the council has commissioned SteerExternal link, an independent transport consultancy to lead on this next stage of engagement on its behalf.

Places are limited, so please take the time to register your interest by completing the registration form https://engage.barnet.gov.uk/a1000-cycle-route-engagement-consultationExternal link. Registration will be open until October 11, 2022.

Steer will use the information submitted through this form to ensure that a cross-section of communities are represented at the workshops. In particular, they will ensure there is:

a mix of residents from the different areas of Barnet and different demographics, including those who live directly on the A1000.

a range of businesses, community groups, interest groups and partners

If allocated a place, Steer will make contact the week of 17 October 2022.