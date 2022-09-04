Nick Kyrgios is set to face first seed Daniil Medvedev in the round of 16 of US Open, after a convincing 6-4 6-2 6-3 victory against J.J. Wolf on Saturday.

Kyrgios defeated Wolf in just under two hours with a composed performance on court, and acknowledged his American opponent in his post-match comments.

‘It was a very tough match for me, JJ is a hometown favourite so I had to be on my guns today,’ he said.

But the tournament has been far from uneventful for the Greek Australian who copped a AU$11,000 fine for “spitting and audible obscenities” during his four-set win over French Benjamin Bonzi earlier this week.

“I’ve definitely grown some thick skin in this game, I’ve had a lot of criticism and I’m doing it for my team,” Kyrgios said on Saturday in the post-match interview.

“We have all been away from home for a while now. I’m playing for people back at home too.”

The weekend concluded with a doubles’ win for Kyrgios and compatriot Thanassis Kokkinakis.

The ‘Special K’ duo progressed to the third round of the tournament after a straight-sets win 6-4, 7-6 (7-3). over Andre Goransson and Yoshi Nishioka.

They will face Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliövaara in the doubles round of 16.