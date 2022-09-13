Police are making an urgent appeal for information about the whereabouts of a woman who is believed to be missing from Walthamstow with her two children.

Charlene Clayton visited Carter and Callum, both aged four, at a residential property in Acacia Road where they are cared for by a guardian on the afternoon of Monday, 13 September.

The 35-year-old left the property with the children during the afternoon to visit a nearby shop, however she didn’t return and police were called at 17:18hrs.

Officers launched an urgent investigation and have been carrying out a number of urgent enquiries. As a result of this, it is thought Charlene has travelled to the Chingford area.

Detective Constable Amy Campion, from the local policing team in Waltham Forest, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Charlene and her two children and we are keen to make contact with her to confirm they are all safe and well. Charlene was in contact with the childrens’ guardian after she left the house, but this contact has since stopped.

“I also understand this incident will cause concern within the community, however I would like to reassure the public that we do not believe there to be any wider risk.

“We are carrying out a range of enquiries but we do need to hear from anyone who has information about Charlene’s whereabouts and I’d also asks that people in the Walthamstow and Chingford areas keep an eye out for her and report any possible sightings to police by calling 999.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 999 quoting CAD 5254/12Sep.



