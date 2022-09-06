One week on from a serious incident at Kings Cross Underground station, detectives are urging Notting Hill Carnival goers who witnessed what happened to come forward and assist the investigation.

Officers were called to the Hammersmith and City line platform at 1.26pm on Monday 29 August following reports of a serious incident involving a man and a woman on the platform.

A 41-year-old man has since been charged with attempted murder. Arthur Hawrylewicz, of Avondale Gardens, Cardiff, remains in custody until his next court appearance.

Detective Sergeant Mike Blakeburn of BTP’s Major, Serious and Organised Crime Team said: “Our investigation is continuing at pace since the incident at Kings Cross Underground station this time last week.

“We know that at the time of the incident, the platform was extremely busy with passengers attending Notting Hill Carnival. I would like to make a direct plea to anyone who saw what happened and hasn’t already spoken to police to come forward, as your account could be vital to our investigation.

“Please get in touch with us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 266 of 29/08/22. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”