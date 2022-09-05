Officers are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in Westminster.

Police were called at 08:55hrs on Tuesday, 9 August to reports of a collision involving a Renault Modus and a number of stationary vehicles in Connaught Square, W2.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.

A woman, aged in her 70s, who was a passenger in the Renault, was taken to hospital. Sadly, despite the efforts of medical staff, she died on Saturday, 20 August. Her next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the Renault stopped at the scene and is helping with police enquiries.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are working to establish the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from any witnesses, who they have not yet spoken to, or anyone who captured it on dash cam.

Anyone with information is asked to call the appeal line on 020 8543 5157. Alternatively, call 101 quoting reference CAD 1873/09Aug.