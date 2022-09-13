Detectives are appealing for witnesses after two men were injured in a shooting in Islington.

Police were called at 22:09hrs on Friday, 9 September to reports of gunshots heard in Rosebery Avenue, Islington.

Armed officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. Two men, aged 20 and 19, were found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospital.

The 20-year-old man remains in a life-threatening condition. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The 19-year-old man’s injuries were assessed as not life-threatening.

Trident detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances.

Detective Inspector Darren Jones, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a fast-moving and complex investigation. We are doing everything we can to track down the person, or people, responsible for this awful attack. My thoughts are with the victims and their families at this time.

“Our initial enquiries suggests the pair were attacked by two suspects, who are thought to be men or teenage boys. They left the scene down an alleyway towards St John’s Road and then onto Wyclif Street.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area at around the time of the incident, and say any suspicious activity, to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 7488/09Sep.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

No arrests have been made.