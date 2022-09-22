Detectives are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Enfield which left a man seriously injured.

At approximately 17:10hrs on Wednesday, 24 August police were called to reports that a man, aged in his 40s, had been assaulted in an alleyway off High Street, Ponders End.

The man was taken to hospital where it was established that he had suffered a fractured eye socket. He continues to received treatment for his injury.

Officers from the local policing team have carried out a number of enquiries and believe the man was assaulted by a group of four men, who were believed to be with a light coloured pit bull or bull terrier dog.

A review of CCTV from the area suggests a number of people were nearby when the incident happened and may have information that can help the investigation.

Detective Constable Roisin Mulvihill, the investigating officer, said: “This was a serious assault which left a man with injuries which could impact the rest of his life. We are carrying out a number of enquiries to locate those responsible and I’d ask anyone who can help us do that to contact us immediately.”

Anyone who saw the attack, or has footage of the incident, is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5399/24Aug. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.