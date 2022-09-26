The independent candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Andreas Mavroyiannis, met with the Committee of Occupied Municipalities today.

During the meeting, the President of the Committee, as well as the Mayors of Occupied Municipalities, presented A. Mavroyiannis with a memorandum with their main demands and aspirations.

The press release issued by the election campaign staff of the independent candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, notes that in the constructive dialogue that subsequently developed, the developments in the enclosed area of Famagusta were discussed, while the need for immediate action to prevent the plans for its colonization, but also the speedy resumption of talks for a comprehensive solution of the Cyprus problem was recognized.

According to the statement, issues such as the multiple problems faced by the refugee settlements, the mismanagement of Turkish Cypriot properties, the need for a coordinated body for enlightenment on the Cyprus problem and the need for measures to be taken to protect our cultural heritage were among the issues raised.

“At the same time, during the meeting, the need to insist on the agreed basis for a solution to the Cyprus problem, namely Bi-zonal, Bicommunal Federation, which is the tool for achieving our goals, was reaffirmed,” the statement added.

In statements after the meeting, A.Mavroyiannis noted that a frank discussion was held that included an in-depth exchange of views.

“We express our solidarity and great sensitivity for all the pending issues. We assured the Committee of our willingness to offer our full support and to do everything possible to resolve the problems,” he said.

On his part, the President of the Committee of Occupied Municipalities, Petros Kareklas, expressed his satisfaction with the meeting, which gave the Committee the opportunity to outline its positions on the Cyprus problem, the problems the 1974 refugees face and the struggle the displaced people are waging for survival and vindication.

“We listened to the views of Mr. Mavroyiannis and I believe it was a very useful and constructive meeting. We wish him success in his endeavors,” he concluded.

