President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades met on Saturday in New York with the Executive Director of the American Jewish Committee (AJC), David Harris.

After the meeting, Government Spokesman, Marios Pelekanos stated:

“In this farewell meeting, given that both are leaving their positions soon, they exchanged views on the developments in Cyprus, but also the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean region”.

Anastasiades informed Harris about the ongoing Turkish challenges and the obstacles that Turkey poses in terms of the efforts made to restart the dialogue for the solution of the Cyprus issue.

The President and Mr. Harris agreed on the need to continue and further deepen the relationship and cooperation between the US and Cyprus, a relationship that, according to the Spokesman, produces tangible results and is a pillar of ensuring stability and peace in Cyprus.