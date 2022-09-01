All people who live in Cyprus are equal before the laws of the Republic which must be fully adhered to, Government Spokesperson Marios Pelecanos told CNA on Thursday.

He also said the government condemns the alleged attack of a Russian woman by a Ukrainian national in Larnaca last month.

A 55 year-old woman is expected to appear before Larnaca District Court on 19th September to answer to charges of allegedly assaulting Russian citizens who were demonstrating in Larnaca on 22 August.

Invited by CNA to comment on the attack, Pelecanos said “all citizens residing in Cyprus are equal before the laws of the Republic and they should be fully respected by all.”

He also said the government has been informed by the Police on the case.

The alleged action and attack against citizens is reprehensible and the issue is already before justice, the Spokesman added.