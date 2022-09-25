AKEL on the Council of Europe’s decision on the property issue is a very negative development

23 September 2022, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

Yesterday’s decision by the Committee of Deputy Ministers’ of the Council of Europe, which effectively terminates the monitoring procedure of the implementation of the European Court of Human Right’s decision in the case of Titina Loizidou’s appeal against Turkey, is a very negative development.

The Committee’s verdict to stop monitoring the implementation of this decision, which was being planned for some time, is legally flawed. And it unquestionably allows Turkey to continue undisturbed to evade the responsibilities and obligations imposed on it by the European Court of Human Rights.

It is obvious that the persistent attempts by certain people and forces to solve the property issue through the courts/judicial means, the consequences of which AKEL has been warning about for many years now, are once again falling on deaf ears indeed creating a bad precedent, which further strengthens the so-called ”property committee” of the occupied territories.

In conclusion, it is now a self-evident fact that the government’s eroded credibility for its handling on the Cyprus problem is damaging the effort to achieve a just solution on many levels. No organisation or international judicial body takes decisions in a political vacuum, a fact confirmed by yesterday’s decision of the Council of Europe.