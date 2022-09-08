Statement by the General Secretary of AKEL S.Stefanou

AKEL calls for the withdrawal of the President’s referrals of the laws passed for the reduction of taxes

7 September 2022, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

With just one move, the outgoing DISY government could provide practical help to relieve consumers of the burden of price hikes. The President of the Republic should withdraw the referrals to the Supreme Court of the laws [approved by Parliament] that provide for a reduction in taxes on fuel and electricity. The laws were passed by all parliamentary parties – except for the ruling DISY party that is.

We call on the President of the Republic and DISY to at long last listen to society and the big parliamentary majority. The government cannot be collecting increased revenues from taxes and refuse to reduce them. In the EU a number of countries have already done so.

We point out that in the first seven months the government has increased state revenues of €850 million. It is estimated that by the end of the year the increased tax revenues will exceed one billion Euros. This revenues come from taxpayer’s pockets.

The government cannot provocatively be indifferent in the face of a situation that permits it to make financial reserves on the back of the people’s misery and suffering.