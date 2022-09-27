Age UK Barnet – upcoming events at the Ann Owens Centre!

1) Talk: How to reduce your energy bills

Wednesday 28 September at 10am-12noon

Energy experts Green Doctors will be offering important advice on how to stay warm and save money this winter. The talk takes place at the Ann Owens Centre, Oak Lane, East Finchley N2 8LT. Refreshments provided. Just email [email protected] to register or phone her on 020 8629 0269.

2) Silver Week Afternoon Tea

Thursday 6 October 2022 from 2-4pm

A traditional afternoon tea: Sandwiches, cakes and scones with all the tea you can drink – all for £5 a person! Live music from Barnet Youth Orchestra too! Bring your family – the more the merrier! One hour slots are available from 2-3pm or 3pm-4pm.

Takes place at the Ann Owens Centre, Oak Lane, East Finchley N2 8LT. To book your place, please contact Teresa on 07502 989 403 or email [email protected] (PTO)

3) A celebration of black culture and food – with Levi Roots!

25 October 2022 2-4pm

To mark Black History Month, we’re excited that musician, celebrity chef and Dragon’s Den success story Levi Roots will be joining us at for a wonderful afternoon of music, food and spoken word. He’ll be talking about his early childhood in 1970s Jamaica and his subsequent success with his Reggae Reggae sauce. There’ll also be music by fantastic steel pan orchestra Pan Nation, a cookery demo and taster plus heart-warming stories and poetry from older Barnet residents from African and Caribbean origins.

Takes place at the Ann Owens Centre, Oak Lane, East Finchley N2 8LT To book please contact Teresa on [email protected] or phone her on 07502 989 403.

4) Quiz night is back!

Thursday 17 Nov 2022 – 6.45pm

Join us for our next Quiz Night on Thursday 17 November at the Ann Owens Centre, Oak Lane, East Finchley N2 8LT. Arrive at 6.45pm (7.15pm start). Tickets cost £15 and includes a tasty two course meal, plus there’ll be a raffle during the evening and a cash bar. To book contact [email protected] or phone her on 07502 989 403.

