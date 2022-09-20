A Warm Welcome to a Taste of the Exotic.

The East India Company is Finally Here.

They are delighted to update you of this season’s launch of The East India Company, the brand new luxury fine food and lifestyle store at AMARA. The elegant new shop offers the world’s finest teas, including some unique blends, rare coffee beans from fellow island communities such as the Galapagos Islands, St. Helena, and Hawaii.

Artisan biscuits, chocolates, jams, and hand-painted fine bone china. All of which can be packaged in beautiful gift boxes or Christmas hampers. The store also has its own tasting experience section, where you can sample the myriad of delights and enjoy the ambience of the exclusively decorated shop.

They look forward to meeting you at The East India Company at AMARA, open daily from 11am to 7pm, Monday to Sunday.

They promise a warm welcome and a taste of the exotic.

ABOUT THE HOTEL

Named after the ancient Greek word Amarantos meaning “everlasting”, the AMARA offers its guests an exclusive and unique experience that we hope will create wonderful and permanent memories.

The AMARA’s graceful design, coupled with our dedication to service, ensure that this five-star hotel delivers its promise of unparalleled enjoyment.

Each oftheir 207 rooms offers a clear 180° panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea. The hotel provides carefully considered comforts that include a signature spa, restaurants run by Michelin-star featured chefs, an exclusive rooftop bar with breath-taking views, a grand Ballroom for special occasions and an impressive infinity-edge pool.

OFFICIAL CLASSIFICATION: 5 STAR

HOTEL ADDRESS

95 AMATHUS AVENUE

AGIOS TYCHONAS 4533

LIMASSOL CYPRUS

PHONE : +357 2544 2222

FAX : +357 2544 2000

EMAIL : [email protected]

A voyage of discovery has started.

Join them.