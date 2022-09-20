A total of 177 migrants, 110 men and 67 women and children, who were on board a vessel off shore the port of Larnaca, were rescued after an operation organised by the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (Larnaca).

In a press release the JRCC said that “around 22:20 on Monday, September 19, the Center received information about a boat with over 100 people in danger, which was sailing at a distance of 30 nautical miles south of the port of Larnaca, within the area of ​​responsibility Search & Rescue of the Republic of Cyprus.”

The JRCC “proceeded to implement the National Search & Rescue Plan “TEFKROS”, immediately mobilised the “Theseas” dinghy of the Port and Marine Police Administration, vessels “Ioannidis” and “Alasia” of the Naval Administration of the National Guard, as well as, nurses of the Ambulance Service of the State Health Services Organisation (OKYpY)”.

It is added that “around 12:20 on September 20, a total of 177 people, i.e. 110 men and 67 women and children, were rescued and are in a good health.”