A person has died following a flat fire on Westerdale Court in Islington.

A flat on the first floor of a four-storey block was damaged by the fire. Firefighters found a person in the flat who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The Brigade was called at 2215 and the fire was under control by 2343. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Islington, Holloway, Hornsey and Stoke Newington fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.