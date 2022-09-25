In only their second game in the White Division, AEK played Whetstone who have been playing at this level for many years.

On the day though this did not show. AEK started the game with purpose, moving the ball well and creating chances. Angel scored the first before adding a lovely second goal before Michael made it 3-0 before half time with an excellent long range effort.

Whetstone, keen to gain a foothold in the game, pushed forward, but all that did was create space for AEK to exploit. The AEK defence, stood firm and resolute and Whetstone simply could not fathom any chances. Angel grabbed his hattrick with a nice turn and snapshot to evade the keeper, before Tristan scored a great long range effort to make it 5-0 before Zak scored a corner to make the final score 6-0 to AEK.

A fantastic team performance from AEK who were solid at the back, inventive in midfield and lethal in attack.

Goals – Angel (3), Michael, Tristan, Zak.

MOM – Angel- worked hard throughout and deserved the match ball