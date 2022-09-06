A great boost for St Panteleimon FC holding them in high spirits in the Spartan South Midlands league with a triumph over Ardley United

The Saints were making the longest away trip of their campaign to Ardley United. St Panteleimon started the stronger and took a deserved lead on 22 minutes through a great strike from Guilherme Monti following some excellent wing play from the in-form Ahmed Doukhi. The goal should have seen the Saints surge on however it appeared to stall the Saints and for the remainder of the half became very untidy making numerous mistakes that would cost them the lead. On 38 minutes Ardley equalised from a well delivered cross into the penalty box that was met by Matt Tomlinson to equalise.

St Panteleimon started the second half the much brighter and soon went ahead through a magnificent dribble and solo effort by the very impressive Lucas Totti on 65 minutes. On 80 minutes, Lucas then turned provider with a great ball into Courtney Massay who drilled the ball home and giving the Saints a 3-1 victory.