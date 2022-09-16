Manchester United v Omonia Europa League announcement

13th October 2022 20.00pm kick off Old Trafford Manchester.

The Omonia Fan Club in UK has made an announcement informing its members and friends for travelling to the Manchester United versus Omonia match.

Coaches will be available.

The coach will be travelling to Manchester on the day of the match 13th October 2022 leaving from the Cypriot Community Centre, Wood Green, Earlham Grove, London N22 5HJ. at 12.00pm mid-day and returning the same day leaving Manchester at 11.00pm.

Omonia FC will also have representatives at the Cypriot Community Centre, from Monday 10th October 2022 till 12th October 2022 providing information and selling Omonia club merchandise.

For more details telephone 07387 265018