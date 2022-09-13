Belleveue Mortlakes Chartered Surveyors & LPA Receivers held a charity football match in North London on Thursday 1st September 2022 against Coutts.

The match was in aid of the national children’s charity Go Beyond (www.gobeyond.com) and was supported by Theresa Villiers MP for Chipping Barnet. Theresa commented “I am proud to support a Charity that is helping so many children across the UK.

In addition, Paul Merson (ex-Arsenal and England international) donated signed Arsenal Shirts to help raise much needed funds for the charity.

If you are interested in purchasing one of these signed football tops please email [email protected] – all funds will be going to the Go Beyond charity.