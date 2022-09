Police are looking for LOKUBADU JAYASURIYA NIRAJI MADUPALU, aged 27, from Sri Lanka, who is missing from her place of residence in Limassol, since September 2.

The woman is 1.55m, of normal build, with long black hair.

Anyone with useful information please contact Limassol CID on 25-805057 or the Citizen’s Hot Line on 1460 or their nearest police station.

