📅Thursday 6 October 2022 from 2-4pm

🍰A traditional afternoon tea: Sandwiches, cakes and scones with all the tea you can drink – all for £5 a person!

🎵Live music from Barnet Youth Orchestra too! Bring your family – the more the merrier!

One hour slots are available from 2-3pm or 3pm-4pm.

👍Takes place at the Ann Owens Centre, Oak Lane, East Finchley N2 8LT. To book your place, please contact Teresa on 07502 989 403 or email [email protected]