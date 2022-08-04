Enfield swimming team outside the aquatic centre wearing bright yellow t-shirts with the words Team Enfield

Young people in Enfield have come away with three gold medals from the London Youth Games, out of a magnificent haul of 19 medals overall.

The outstanding performance put Enfield in tenth position in the league table, out of 33 London boroughs.

The gold medals were awarded in the girls under-13s cross country, girls 12-14 years swimming breaststroke and in the boys high jump.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Spaces, Culture & Local Economy, Cllr Chinelo Anyanwu, said: “I would like to offer huge congratulations to all the Enfield competitors who have been excellent ambassadors for the borough.

“This has been a wonderful year for sport both locally and nationally. I don’t need to remind anyone about the outstanding win at the Women’s European Cup Final last Sunday and the hugely successful Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Closer to home, we have recently completed the dual netball and tennis courts at Broomfield Park which are used by the North London Netball League with more than 100 teams, unveiled four new cricket pitches in the west of Enfield and introduced free swimming sessions for all children at five of our leisure centres.

“We know how important sport can be to motivate young people, helping to build their confidence, mental resilience and general wellbeing. We will continue to support inclusive sports activities and create life-changing opportunities for young people in Enfield of all abilities and from all backgrounds.”

The London Youth Games is an annual, multi-sport event offering competitive sports opportunities for young people aged 10 to 18 years. Thousands of young Londoners take part making it the largest, annual youth sports event in Europe. There are 21 sports in the London Youth Games with over 30 competitions.

If you would like to get involved as a competitor, follow Active Enfield on social media, @ActiveEnfield. There are also lots of opportunities to volunteer for the London Youth Games. Find out how you can become a volunteer.