A wealth of world class music and entertainment is heading to Enfield as part of the borough’s celebration of Black History Month this October.

The headline performances will see classical pianist Rebeca Omordia, accompanied by Victoria Oruwari, soprano and narrator Segun Martins Fajemisin and multi-instrumentalist, Moussa Dembele, performing a concert exploring African and Afro-Caribbean composers at Forty Hall on 16 October while there will be new artists commissions, a series of performances celebrating Enfield’s Community Champions from Black Heritage, through storytelling by local performers and artists, at the Millfield Theatre on 30 October.

More events will be added in the weeks to come and residents will be able to find details on Enfield Council’s dedicated Black History Month webpage at www.enfield.gov.uk.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Spaces, Culture and Local Economy, Cllr Chinelo Anyanwu, said: “Black History Month is an opportunity for us to come together and recognise the enormous contribution black people have made to our society and celebrate the success of black people in our borough and across the nation.

“People of African and African-Caribbean heritage make an invaluable contribution to our life in Enfield with leading figures in the world of arts and culture, in sport and academia, business and public service. They make our borough a better place for everyone.

“Alongside them, the contribution of black residents in communities across Enfield in the NHS and in our schools, running or working for a small business or volunteering in our communities helps to make Enfield the strong and diverse borough it is today.

”Black History Month is about acknowledging all that they do while working together to tackle intolerance and racism so that collectively we can build a better and more harmonious borough for everyone.

”I am delighted that we have been able to invite some truly world class musicians to our borough to help celebrate Black History Month with us and I’d urge residents to get out and experience all the fantastic entertainment on offer.”