Detectives investigating a fatal shooting in Haringey have made eight arrests across the south east.

On Sunday, 31 July, officers stopped a car in the Harlesden area. Two men – aged 27 [A] and 64 [B] – were arrested on suspicion of murder. A 25-year-old woman [C] was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

On the same day, officers executed a warrant at a residential address in the N8 area and arrested a 16-year-old male [D] on suspicion of murder.

All four remain in custody at a north London police station.

Also on 31 July, colleagues from Kent Constabulary, stopped a car in Margate on behalf of the Met. Two men – aged 30 [E] and 24 [F] – were arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 17-year-old male [G] was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They remain in custody at a police station in Kent and will be transferred to London in due course.

On Monday, 1 August, an 18-year-old man [H] was arrested on suspicion of murder at City Airport. He has been taken to a police station where he remains in custody.

A murder investigation was launched after police were called at around 21:30hrs on Sunday, 24 July to reports of a shooting on High Road, N22. Officers, including firearms officers, attended and found 23-year-old Camilo Palacio with a gunshot wound.

Officers immediately provided first aid until the arrival of London’s Air Ambulance and the London Ambulance Service. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, Camilo, who was from Enfield, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene at 22:00hrs. His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to have been a gunshot wound to the chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on

020 8358 0400, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 7238/24Jul.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.