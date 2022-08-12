Do you recognise this woman?

Officers investigating an incident in which a woman spat at another woman’s face at Seven Sisters Underground station are today releasing this image in connection.

At 9.10pm on Sunday 10 July, the victim was walking onto the platform when a woman approached her and spat a large amount of water at her face and over her clothing.

The woman told the victim ‘I have Covid’ before walking away.

Officers believe the woman in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise her, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200069149.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.