A woman has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Ealing on Monday.

At 15:37hrs on Monday, 15 August, police were called to Boddington Gardens, W3 following reports of a disturbance.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

A 58-year-old woman, who has been named as Aziza Bennis, was found with stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination found the cause of her death to be multiple stab injuries.

Aziza’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Hanna Bennis, 21 (15.07.2001) of Ealing was arrested on Monday, 15 August and taken into custody.

On Wednesday, 17 August she was charged with murder and will appear, in custody, at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later the same day.