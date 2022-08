Congratulations to the winners of the 2022 Broxbourne in Bloom awards! 💐

🌹 Best Front Garden – 44 Rochford Close, Turnford

🌷 Best Container – The Drill Hall, 178 Crossbrook Street, Cheshunt

🌼 Best Environmentally Friendly – 41 Walton Road, Hoddesdon

🌻 Best Public House – Prince of Wales Pub, Goffs Oak

