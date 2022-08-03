We’re pleased to share the proposals for the Enfield Town project with you.
The project proposes a new public square, a sensory garden and improved walking and cycling options.
There are a number of ways you can have your say on the proposals.
Join us for an online webinar today (2 August) from 6pm-7.30pm by clicking here: https://tinyurl.com/EnfieldTownwebinar There is no need to register in advance.
A sensory garden drop-in session will be held at the Library Green on Tuesday 9 August from 10am-1pm and also on Saturday 10 September from 10am-1pm.
A pop-up stall will appear at the Market Square on Friday 9 September from 1pm-4pm.
Click here to find out more about the project; https://letstalk.enfield.gov.uk/EnfieldTown