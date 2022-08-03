We’re pleased to share the proposals for the Enfield Town project with you.

The project proposes a new public square, a sensory garden and improved walking and cycling options.

There are a number of ways you can have your say on the proposals.

Join us for an online webinar today (2 August) from 6pm-7.30pm by clicking here: https://tinyurl.com/EnfieldTownwebinar There is no need to register in advance.

A sensory garden drop-in session will be held at the Library Green on Tuesday 9 August from 10am-1pm and also on Saturday 10 September from 10am-1pm.

A pop-up stall will appear at the Market Square on Friday 9 September from 1pm-4pm.