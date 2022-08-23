† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Thomas Georgiou

17/07/1951-12/08/2022

(from Kondea, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Thomas Georgiou who passed away

on the 12th August 2022. He was born on the 17th July 1951 and was from Kondea, Cyprus.

He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Eleni. His two sons, George and Peter, his 7 Grandchildren Rhianna, Thomas, Mimi, Andrew, Paris, Micheala and Rocco.

Thomas was the most devoted and loving Husband, father and Grandfather. We will forever

remember how kind and giving he was, his sense of fun and hospitality which was born from his proudness of being Cypriot. He had a long battle with Alzheimers which began at the young age

of 59. Eleni devoted her all to the care of Thomas and kept him loved, safe and cared for throughout.

The church service will be at 12:30 at St Demetrios Greek Orthodox church on the 31st August 2022. The burial will be at the Epping Cemetery, Bury Lane, CM16 5JB.

The wake will be at the Epping Hall, At Johns Road, CM165JU.

There will be donation boxes in the church for the Alzheimer’s Society.

