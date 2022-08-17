Simos Panayis

(from Vatily, Cyprus)

17.11.1931 – 02.08.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband, father who sadly passed away on the 2nd of August 2022, at the age of 90. He leaves behind his wife, Koula from Yialousa, Cyprus and three children Panos, Petros and Anastasia, five grandchildren, three great grandchildren, brother Andrea and sister Eleani. The funeral will take place on 31st August 2022, at 10:30am, at St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY. He will be laid to rest at 12:30 pm, at Hendon Cemetery, Mill Hill, London NW7 1NB. The wake will be held at the Cemetery and afterwards at the Church Hall in Wightman Road. There will be a Red Cross Box in the church for those wishing to donate instead of sending flowers.

Σίμος Παναγής

(από Βατυλή, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου και πατέρα ο οποίος απεβίωσε στις 2 Αυγούστου 2022, σε ηλικία 90 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τη σύζυγό του Κούλα από την Γιαλούσα της Κύπρου, τρία παιδιά: τον Πάνο, τον Πέτρο και την Αναστασία, πέντε εγγόνια, τρία δισέγγονα, αδερφό Αντρέα και αδερφή Ελένη Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στις 31 Αυγούστου 2022, στις 10:30 π.μ., από την Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY, και η ταφή στις 12:30 μ.μ., στο κοιμητήριο του Hendon Cemetery, MillHill, London NW7 1NB. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο κοιμητήριο και στη συνέχεια στην αίθουσα της εκκλησίας στο Wightman Road. Στην εκκλησία θα υπάρχει κουτί εισφορών για τον Ερυθρό Σταυρό (Red Cross), για όσους επιθυμούν να κάνουν εισφορές αντί να στείλουν λουλούδια.

