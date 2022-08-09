Polyxeni Nicolas Constantinou

(from Karavas, Cyprus)

25.12.1929 – 31.07.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful mum Polyxeni, also known as Xenia, Thia and Little Yiayia has completed her life’s journey with us and has joined her loved ones in heaven. Mum was much loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed by all her devoted family and friends.Rest in Eternal Peace Mum. Your spirit lives on and you will be remembered with much love and affection. Love You.

The funeral will be held on Thursday 18th August, at 12.30pm, at St. Panteleimon Greek Orthodox Church in Harrow, and the burial will be at 2pm, at Pinner New Cemetery.Refreshments after the burial will be held in the church hall at St. Panteleimon

Our chosen charity will be Dementia UK where a tribute and donation page has been set up and accessed through this link: polyxeniconstantinou.muchloved.comFloral tributes if preferred through WWW.BURGEON.CO.UK

Πολυξένη Νικόλα Κωνσταντίνου

(από τον Καραβά της Κύπρου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της όμορφης μαμάς μας Πολυξένης, γνωστής και ως Ξένια, σε ηλικία των 92 ετών.

Η Θεία και Γιαγιά μας ολοκλήρωσε το ταξίδι της ζωής της μαζί μας και ενώθηκε με τους αγαπημένους της στον παράδεισο. Η μαμά αγαπήθηκε πολύ από όλους όσοι τη γνώριζαν και θα λείψει πολύ σε όλη την οικογένεια και τους φίλους της. Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη μαμά. Το πνεύμα σου ζει και θα σε θυμούνται με πολλή αγάπη και στοργή. Σ’αγαπώ.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Πέμπτη 18 Αυγούστου, στις 12.30 μ.μ., στον Ελληνικό Ορθόδοξο Ναό του Αγίου Παντελεήμονα στο Harrow και η ταφή θα γίνει στις 14.00μμ, στο κοιμητήριο του Pinner New Cemetery. Αναψυκτικά θα δοθούν μετά την ταφή στην αίθουσα της εκκλησίας του Άγιο Παντελεήμονα. Το φιλανθρωπικό ίδρυμά που επιλέξαμε είναι το Dementia UK όπου έχει δημιουργηθεί σελίδα εις μνήμη της Πολυξένης μας μπορείτε να συνδεθείτε

μέσω του συνδέσμου: polyxeniconstantinou.muchloved.com Αν επιθυμείτε, να στείλετε λουλούδια μέσω του WWW.BURGEON.CO.UK

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family