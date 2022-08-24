† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Myria Kyriacou

12/10/1952 – 20/08/2022

(from Limassol, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness and the heaviest of hearts that we

announce the passing of our beloved sister, auntie and great auntie Myria Kyriacou (aka Milks) who sadly

went to sleep on 20th August 2022.

We are honoured to have known such a beautiful soul,

a true lady with principles, family values and a heart of gold. She had a smile that could light up any room, belares that could keep you laughing forever and a heart so big that

all of her nieces and nephews referred to her as their second mum ‘Mimi’. She was the kindest, loving selfless and supportive person you could ever meet and will forever be loved and sorely missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing her.

She leaves behind her 2 sisters and 3 brothers – Andre, Aliki, Thoro, Emi and Aggie, nephews, nieces and many other

relatives and friends.

The funeral will take place on Saturday 3rd September 2022 at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Barnabas in Wood Green at 10am, followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery at 12pm. The wake will take place at Ariana

Banqueting Hall, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate,

N11 1GN at 1pm. Floral tributes to be sent to Demetriou & English by Friday 2nd September at 6pm.

There will also be a donation box

for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Μύρια Κυριάκου

(από Λεμεσό, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και με βαρύτατη καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε

τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας αδερφής και θείας Μύριας Κυριάκου (Milks) που απεβίωσε στις 20 Αυγούστου 2022.

Είναι τιμή για μας που γνωρίσαμε μια τόσο όμορφη ψυχή, μια αληθινή κυρία με αρχές, οικογενειακές αξίες και χρυσή

καρδιά. Είχε ένα χαμόγελο που μπορούσε να φωτίσει όλο το δωμάτιο, είχε τον τρόπο να κάνει τους άλλους να γελούν ασταμάτητα και μια καρδιά τόσο μεγάλη που όλα τα ανίψια

της την αποκαλούσαν ως τη δεύτερη τους μητέρα – «Μιμή».

Ήταν ο πιο ευγενικός, στοργικός ανιδιοτελής και

υποστηρικτικός άνθρωπος που θα μπορούσατε να γνωρίσετε ποτέ και πάντα θα την αγαπούμε. Θα λείψει σε όλους εκείνους που είχαν το προνόμιο να τη γνωρίσουν.

Αφήνει τα 5 αδέλφια της, Άντρη, Αλίκη, Θόρο, Έμη και Άκη, ανίψια, πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία της θα τελεστεί το Σάββατο 3 Σεπτεμβρίου 2022 από τον Ιερό Ναό του Αποστόλου Βαρνάβα στο Wood Green στις 10 π.μ., και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate στις 12:00. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο Ariana Banqueting Hall, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate, N11 1GN στις 13:00. Λουλούδια μπορούν να σταλούν στο Demetriou & English έως την Παρασκευή 2 Σεπτεμβρίου στις 6μ.μ.

Θα υπάρχει επίσης κουτί εισφορών

για το Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family