Michael Themistocleous

(from London)

09.06.1966 – 27.07.2022

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Michael Themistocleous, on 27th July 2022, at the age of 56. He leaves behind his beloved mother Mary, sister Elena, brother Andrew, brother-in-law Tim, niece Chrissie, nephews Alex, Christopher, Thomas and Michael, Godfather Anikitos, family and many friends. The funeral will take place on Friday 19th August 2022, at 1:00pm, at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, Trinity Road, Wood Green N22 8LB. He will be laid to rest at 2:30pm, at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ. Followed the wake at Babinondas Greek Restaurant 598 Green Lanes N13 5RY. Flowers are welcome and there will be a donation box for the British Heart Foundation.

My Son in Heaven

They say there is a reason, they say time will heal,

neither time or reason Will change the way I feel.

Gone are the days we used to share, but in my heart you’re always there. The gates of memories will never close,

I will miss you more than anybody knows,

Love and miss you every day till we meet again always and forever.

Mum xxx

Μαίκολ Θεμιστοκλέους

(από το Λονδίνο)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον ξαφνικό θάνατο του Μαίκολ Θεμιστοκλέους, στις 27 Ιουλίου 2022, σε ηλικία 56 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω την αγαπημένη του μητέρα Μαίρη, την αδερφή του Έλενα, τον αδερφό του Άντρο, τον κουνιάδο του Τίμ,

τα αδελφότεκνά του Χριστίνα, Άλεξ, Χριστόφορο, Θωμά, Μαίκολ, τον νονό του Ανίκητο, οικογένεια και φίλους. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Παρασκευή 19 Αυγούστου 2022, στη 1:00 μ.μ. από την εκκλησία της Παναγιάς, Trinity Road, Wood Green N22 8LB και ακολουθεί

η ταφή στις 14:30 μ.μ. στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο εστιατόριο του Babinondas Greek Restaurant 598 Green Lanes N13 5RY. Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα. Επίσης, θα υπάρχει κουτί εισφορών στην εκκλησία με όλα τα έσοδα να πηγαίνουν στο British Heart Foundation.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family