Maroulla Aletras “Lemonia”

(from Ayios Epiktitos, Cyprus)

DOD 29.07.2022

It is with heartache, sadness, and tears, we announce the death our beloved mother and yiaYia, Mary Aletras, gained her angel wings on July 29th, 2022. She leaves behind three daughters, Androulla, Dina, and Helen, and her grandchildren, Sophia, Max, Louca, and Leonidas. The funeral will be held on August 23rd, 2022, at St John the Baptist, Wightman Road, N8 0LY, at 12.00pm. The service will continue to Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street N18. All who would like to attend are welcome. “Fly with the angels and dance with the stars.”

Μαρούλα Αλετρά “Λεμονιά”

(από τον Άγιο Επίκτητο, Κύπρος)

Με πόνο καρδιάς, θλίψη και δάκρυα, ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας και γιαγιάς, Μαίρη Αλετρά, η απεβίωσε στις 29 Ιουλίου 2022.

Αφήνει πίσω τρεις κόρες, την Ανδρούλλα, την Ντίνα και την Ελένη και τα εγγόνια της, Σοφία, Μαξ, Λουκά και Λεωνίδα.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στις 23 Αυγούστου 2022, από την εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, N8 0LY, στις 12.00 μ.μ. Η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριοτου Έντμοντον, Church Street N18.Όλοι όσοι επιθυμούν να παρευρεθούν είναι ευπρόσδεκτοι.

«Πέτα με τους αγγέλους και χόρεψε με τα αστέρια».

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family