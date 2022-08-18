Kyriacou Michael

(From Patriki -Cyprus)

28.12.1928 – 05.08.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kyriacou Michael on Friday 5th August 2022, at the age of 93. She came to the UK in 1959 with her husband Christofi and children Eleni and Michael. She enjoyed working as a self-taught seamstress as well as making clothes with her sewing machine while raising her family. Her passion was her garden where she spent many days. She also enjoyed cooking beautiful meals. Her strong faith in God was always close to her heart. May your soul rest in peace and your heart finally at ease now you can be reunited with your beloved husband and daughter.

She will be deeply missed by her siblings, son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family.

The funeral will take place on the 22nd of August 2022, at 10am, at Apostolos Andreas Church, 124 Kentish Town Rd, London NW1 9QB, and the burial will be at 12pm, at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. The wake will be held at her home in North Finchley at 13:30. Instead of flowers there will be a donation box at the Church in Kentish Town.

Κυριακού Μιχαήλ

(από το Πατρίκι της Κύπρου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Κυριακούς Μιχαήλ, την Παρασκευή 5 Αυγούστου 2022, σε ηλικία 93 ετών. Η Κυριακού ήρθε στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο το 1959 με τον σύζυγό της Χριστοφή και τα παιδιά της Ελένη και Μιχάλη. Της άρεσε να εργάζεται ως αυτοδίδακτη μοδίστρα και να φτιάχνει ρούχα με τη ραπτομηχανή της ενώ μεγάλωνε και την οικογένειά της. Το πάθος της ήταν ο κήπος της όπου περνούσε πολλές ώρες. Της άρεσε επίσης να μαγειρεύει όμορφα φαγητά. Ο Θεός, ήταν πάντα στην καρδιά της.

«Ας αναπαυθεί η ψυχή σου εν ειρήνη και ας ηρεμήσει επιτέλους η καρδιά σου…

Τώρα, μπορείς να ξαναβρεθείς με τον αγαπημένο σου σύζυγο και την κόρη σου». Θα λείψει πολύ από τα αδέρφια της, τον γιο της, τα εγγόνια της, τα δισέγγονά της

και σε ολόκληρη την οικογένειά της. Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί στις 22 Αυγούστου 2022, στις 10 π.μ., από την εκκλησία του Αποστόλου Ανδρέα, 124 Kentish Town Rd, London NW1 9QB και η ταφή θα γίνει στις 12 μ.μ., στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο σπίτι της στο North Finchley

στη 1:30μμ. Αντί για λουλούδια θα γίνονται εισφορές στην εκκλησία.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family